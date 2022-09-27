 
world
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Reuters

Low-caste Indian boy dies after beating by teacher, family says

By
Reuters

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

People attend a protest rally against what they say are attacks on Indias low-caste Dalit community in Ahmedabad, India. — Reuters/File
People attend a protest rally against what they say are attacks on India's low-caste Dalit community in Ahmedabad, India. — Reuters/File

  • Family says boy was beaten with a stick by teacher for making spelling error.
  • Police say they were probing death of 15-year-old Nikhit at teacher's hands.
  • Dalit community ranks lowest rung of Indian Hindu caste system.

LUCKNOW, INDIA: The family of an Indian teenager from India's lowest Hindu social caste said he died on Monday after being beaten with a stick by a school teacher for making a spelling error during class, and police said they were investigating.

Relatives of Nikhit Kumar, 15, said he was declared dead by doctors in the Auriya district of northern Uttar Pradesh state 19 days after the corporal punishment was meted out by his teacher on a private school campus.

"At first my nephew was beaten brutally by the teacher and then abused as we are Dalits," said Rishi Kumar, an uncle of the boy. The Dalit community is on the lowest rung of the Indian Hindu caste system and have been treated as "untouchables".

Untouchability is banned in India but Dalits continue to face widespread abuse across the country and their attempts at upward social mobility have been violently put down.

"The teacher hails from the upper caste, he killed Nikhit and later hurled casteist slurs when we demanded monetary compensation," Rishi Kumar told Reuters by telephone.

The police chief of Auriya district said the family had registered a criminal complaint and doctors were conducting a postmortem to confirm the cause of the youth's death.

"Police are trying to trace the teacher as he has gone missing," said Charu Nigam, the district police chief.

Police said Dalit supporters of the family threw stones at a nearby officers and a police van in protest at the boy's death.

India's caste system is among the world's oldest forms of rigid social stratification. The system allows many privileges to upper castes but represses lower castes.

Crime against Dalits across India rose by 9.4% from 45,961 cases in 2019 to 50,291 in 2020, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

More From World:

Russia's Medvedev warns West that nuclear threat 'is not a bluff'

Russia's Medvedev warns West that nuclear threat 'is not a bluff'
Bitcoin bounces above $20,000 for first time in about a week

Bitcoin bounces above $20,000 for first time in about a week
Russia detains Japanese consul on spying charge; Tokyo hints at retaliation

Russia detains Japanese consul on spying charge; Tokyo hints at retaliation
With flowers and a gun salute, Japan bids farewell to Abe at state funeral

With flowers and a gun salute, Japan bids farewell to Abe at state funeral
Iran says US attempting to use unrest to weaken country

Iran says US attempting to use unrest to weaken country
$2m raised for Pakistan flood victims at Bestway Foundation fundraiser in London

$2m raised for Pakistan flood victims at Bestway Foundation fundraiser in London
White House, 10 Downing Street also victims of decades-long bugging

White House, 10 Downing Street also victims of decades-long bugging
Bangladesh boat tragedy death toll hits 51

Bangladesh boat tragedy death toll hits 51
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US whistleblower Snowden

Putin grants Russian citizenship to US whistleblower Snowden
India's Congress party likely to get first non-Gandhi chief in 25 years

India's Congress party likely to get first non-Gandhi chief in 25 years
In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting', unfinished properties

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting', unfinished properties
US warns of catastrophic consequences if Russia uses nukes in Ukraine

US warns of catastrophic consequences if Russia uses nukes in Ukraine

Latest

view all