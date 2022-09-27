 
world
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appointed as Saudi prime minister

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gesturing as he receives the French president in Saudi Arabias Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah. — AFP/File
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gesturing as he receives the French president in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah. — AFP/File 

  • Crown prince was earlier deputy premier and minister of defence of Kingdom.
  • King also restructured Council of Ministers headed by crown prince.
  • Saudi king issues decree appointing Deputy Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman as defence minister.

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday has been appointed as Saudi Arabia's prime minister. 

Saudi Arabia's King and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal decree to name the new prime minister of the Kingdom. 

The crown prince was earlier the deputy premier and minister of defence of the kingdom.

According to another royal decree, the king has also restructured the Council of Ministers, which is headed by the crown prince.

The Saudi king also issued a decree appointing the Deputy Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman as the defence minister of the Kingdom.

More From World:

Groom who left bride on wedding day unapologetic about breaking her heart

Groom who left bride on wedding day unapologetic about breaking her heart
Iran security forces clash with protesters over Amini's death

Iran security forces clash with protesters over Amini's death
Thailand to legalise abortion up to 20 weeks

Thailand to legalise abortion up to 20 weeks
Saudi Arabia appoints first female head of its human rights watchdog

Saudi Arabia appoints first female head of its human rights watchdog
Puerto Rico make women's World Cup basketball quarters for first time

Puerto Rico make women's World Cup basketball quarters for first time
In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines
100-year-old woman receives honorary degree for crucial work during World War II

100-year-old woman receives honorary degree for crucial work during World War II
UN nuclear chief meets with Iran lead negotiator

UN nuclear chief meets with Iran lead negotiator
Beijing responds to Blinken's call to Pakistan for debt relief from China

Beijing responds to Blinken's call to Pakistan for debt relief from China
Iranian sisters sing Persian version of 'Bella Ciao' amid anti-hijab protests

Iranian sisters sing Persian version of 'Bella Ciao' amid anti-hijab protests
Boost climate action or we'll see you court, activists tell governments

Boost climate action or we'll see you court, activists tell governments
Chess champ Carlsen accuses Niemann of recent cheating

Chess champ Carlsen accuses Niemann of recent cheating

Latest

view all