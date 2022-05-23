 
Monday May 23 2022
COAS Gen Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discuss military cooperation

Monday May 23, 2022

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (left) meets Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 7, 2021. — Saudi Press Agency/File
  • The two leaders review cooperation between the two countries in military field.
  • Army chief also enquires about the health of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
  • Saudi Arabia's king left the hospital on May 16 following a colonoscopy.

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss military cooperation, and other issues.

According to the Saudi foreign ministry, during the call, the two leaders reviewed cooperation and relations between the two countries in the military field.

The army chief also enquired about the health of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, while the crown prince expressed his thanks for the “sincere feelings.”

It is worth mentioning that Saudi Arabia's king, 86, left the hospital on May 16 following a colonoscopy.

Saudi TV ran a video clip showing the monarch walking slowly using a cane as he left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the city of Jeddah, where he was admitted on the evening of May 7.

— With additional input from Reuters

