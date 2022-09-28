 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Prince Harry earned reputation of 'resident joker' in the royal family?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Prince Harry 'promoted' eye rolls whenever he tried to share his opinions in the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex, who left UK with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, was never given a chance to 'voice his opinions,' as per a source.

A friend of the Duke told the Mail on Sunday in 2021 that Harry's cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice branded the father-of-two 'resident joker.'

"Beatrice and Eugenie believe Harry’s outspoken remarks may have been triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the Royal Family."

They revealed Prince Harry was seen as the royal family "resident joker" and "eyes would roll" whenever he attempted to discuss serious issues.

