 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Hareem Shah's husband donates casino-won money to flood victims

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah (L) and her husband Bilal Shah. — Instagram
Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah (L) and her husband Bilal Shah. — Instagram

Famous Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah has announced to donate the money won by her husband at a casino to the flood victims. 

Hareem is currently enjoying a vacation in Malaysia along with her husband Bilal Shah. She is religiously sharing videos and pictures of her trip. 

In a video shared by the TikToker a few days ago, Hareem could be seen sitting with her husband in a casino. In the video, she advises Bilal — who won 5,000 Malaysian ringgit — to give the money to the people affected by the floods. 

To this, her husband agreed and decided to donate the money. 

Hareem, in the video, says that 5,000 ringgit is equal to Rs2.5 million, however, it is approximately Rs0.25 million according to the current exchange rate. 

More From Pakistan:

One killed, two injured in attack on Chinese dentist's clinic in Karachi

One killed, two injured in attack on Chinese dentist's clinic in Karachi
FM Bilawal warns of consequences to Taliban isolation

FM Bilawal warns of consequences to Taliban isolation
Gen Bajwa says resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated

Gen Bajwa says resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated
Govt to conduct forensic audit of PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan's leaked audios: Rana Sanaullah

Govt to conduct forensic audit of PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan's leaked audios: Rana Sanaullah
Well done, I say cypher should be leaked too now: Imran Khan on alleged audio

Well done, I say cypher should be leaked too now: Imran Khan on alleged audio
Fact-check: JUI-F politician is not taking back money from flood survivors

Fact-check: JUI-F politician is not taking back money from flood survivors
'Let's play with it': Imran allegedly tells Azam about US cypher in leaked audio

'Let's play with it': Imran allegedly tells Azam about US cypher in leaked audio
Accountability court serves notice to NAB over Ishaq Dar's plea

Accountability court serves notice to NAB over Ishaq Dar's plea
Pakistani NGO brings the classroom to children at flood relief camp

Pakistani NGO brings the classroom to children at flood relief camp
Sarah Inam laid to rest today in Islamabad

Sarah Inam laid to rest today in Islamabad
PM Shehbaz Sharif chairing NSC meeting on audio leaks today

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairing NSC meeting on audio leaks today
WATCH: Senate chair calls Sherry Rehman 'granny' of House

WATCH: Senate chair calls Sherry Rehman 'granny' of House

Latest

view all