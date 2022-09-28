Hareem Shah's husband donates casino-won money to flood victims

Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah (L) and her husband Bilal Shah. — Instagram

Famous Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah has announced to donate the money won by her husband at a casino to the flood victims.

Hareem is currently enjoying a vacation in Malaysia along with her husband Bilal Shah. She is religiously sharing videos and pictures of her trip.

In a video shared by the TikToker a few days ago, Hareem could be seen sitting with her husband in a casino. In the video, she advises Bilal — who won 5,000 Malaysian ringgit — to give the money to the people affected by the floods.

To this, her husband agreed and decided to donate the money.



Hareem, in the video, says that 5,000 ringgit is equal to Rs2.5 million, however, it is approximately Rs0.25 million according to the current exchange rate.