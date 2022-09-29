Netflix to collaborate with ‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson for upcoming thriller

Netflix reunites with Purple Hearts star Sofia Carson for an upcoming thriller Carry On helmed along with Amblin, per Deadline.

Carson also made the announcement on her Twitter, as she posted screenshots of the news and captioned: “Thrilled to star alongside @TaronEgerton and Jason Bateman in our film “Carry On” directed by the legendary Jaume Collet Sara [heart emoji]. Thank you Steven Spielberg, Holly Bario, Leslee Feldman and my @amblin family. Thank you to my @netflix family. Ready for take off…”

Netflix will also reuniting with Harder They Fall breakout Danielle Deadwyler, who has also joined the ensemble featuring Jason Bateman. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing. TJ Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Dylan Clark will produce. The film marks the first production to come out of the overall deal Amblin signed with Netflix last June, according to Deadline.

Holly Bario, Amblin’s president of production, will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Brian Williams will exec produce via Dylan Clark Productions as will Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier.

The thriller will revolve around Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveller to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

Carson recently appeared in the hit Netflix movie Purple Hearts. Not only did Carson star in the film, she also served as executive producer, co-wrote and performed the film’s original soundtrack.