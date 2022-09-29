 
entertainment
Prince William spills the beans on his culinary talent: 'I do good breakfast'

Prince William recently opened up on his culinary talent as he was seen interacting with school kids from St Thomas’ School choir in Swansea.

The Prince and Princess of Wales this week went to Wales for the first time since taking the new titles after Queen’s death.

Sharing his views on the products prepared in the kitchen of the local church, the Prince of Wales complimented: That looks amazing.”

Spilling beans about his skills, Prince of Wales said: “I do a good breakfast - sausage, bacon and eggs.”

This came after Kensington Palace announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales had pledged to fulfil their roles with “humility and great respect”.

"The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales’s proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise,” the statement read.

“They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal Family have made in years past,” it added.

