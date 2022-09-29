HEC hosts send-off ceremony for students proceeding to Chinese universities on scholarship

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong (L) called on Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on September 29, 2022, in Islamabad. — APP

The programme was launched in 2019 for Pakistani students to study in 289 designated Chinese universities.

Ambassador Nong Rong expressed his pleasure regarding the interpersonal interaction with Pakistani students.

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC)on Thursday organised a send-off ceremony for 36 Pakistani students, who were awarded scholarships to study in Chinese universities under the Chinese Government Scholarship Programme.

So far, 193 Pakistani students had been awarded scholarships under this programme, including 40 in 2019, 58 in 2020, 59 in 2021 and 36 this year.

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong graced the ceremony, alongside Executive Director (HEC) Dr Shaista Sohail, Adviser Global Engagement (HEC) Awais Ahmed, Director General (Scholarships) Aayesha Ikram, and HEC and Embassy officials.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that Pakistan and China enjoyed cordial relations as they had a long history of cooperation.

He said Pakistan acknowledges the support China had been extending at all testing times and underlined that the HEC has turned 20 and, during the last two decades, it has worked together with China institutions on different collaborative programmes.

Dr Ahmed announced that HEC, in collaboration with Chinese partners, will start a one-window operation and set up a web portal as a focal point for all the Chinese scholarship opportunities available for Pakistani students so that the country’s youth could benefit from them the maximum.

He advised the scholarship awardees to respect the Chinese culture and play the ambassador of Pakistan in China. He added that the students, once they complete their education and return, will become a bridge between the people of the two countries.

“The award of scholarship is a reward for your hard work and the support of your parents,” he asserted, addressing awards’ recipients.

He said that education transforms lives, opens new opportunities and creates strong societies, adding that education was the pathway to the socio-economic development of a nation.

He observed that universities not only provide academic experience but also pave the way for personal development.

He appreciated HEC for making the programme a success and advised the students to “make the most out of the scholarship opportunity”.

He hoped that the exchange and cooperation activities between the higher education institutions would produce fruitful results, adding that these activities would further enhance mutual understanding and help improve the level of work together.

He also mentioned the issues facing the Pakistani students affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, assuring that China was closely monitoring the situation. These students, he affirmed, would soon be returning to their institutions in China.

Terming Pakistan and China "longstanding partners", he said that China was aware of the havoc caused by floods in Pakistan and was trying its best to lend support to Pakistan through donations and fundraising activities.

He said that China had extended aid of RMB400 million and 25,000 tents for the flood-hit areas, in addition to RMB 100 million provided by the Chinese military.

He also mentioned various other flood relief activities from the Chinese side.

Executive Director HEC shared the background of the Chinese Government Scholarship programme for Pakistani Students.

She hoped that the programme would not only strengthen people-to-people contacts but also government-to-government collaborations.

Besides the scholarship awards, the ceremony was also attended by a number of Pakistani alumni of Chinese universities.