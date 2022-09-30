 
Cricket fraternity at loss after fast bowler dies due to heart attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's cricketer fraternity was at a loss Friday after the unfortunate incident of an Islamabad-based pacer Shahzad Azam. The pacer was 36 years of age.

Azam was a quality pacer who played 95 First-Class matches and took 388 wickets.

It is pertinent to mention that a local cricketer Usman Shinwari passed away earlier this week due to heart failure during a match.

In response to the news, current and former cricketers expressed their grief and condoled the family.


