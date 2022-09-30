 
Pak vs Eng: England win toss, put Pakisan to bat first in sixth T20I

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and England skipper Moeen Ali during the toss. — PCB
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and England skipper Moeen Ali during the toss. — PCB 

LAHORE: England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and sent Pakistan to bat in the sixth T20 at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on Friday.

The seven-match series is at 3-2 after the first five matches, with England winning the first and third while Pakistan won the second, fourth and fifth.

Pakistan handed a T20I debut to wicket-keeper Mohammad Haris, while also adding Shadab Khan and Haider Ali to the squad. They replaced Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir and Mohammad Hasnain.

The last match is also in Lahore (October 2).

Playing XI: 

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, David Willey, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

