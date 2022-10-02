 
Sunday Oct 02 2022
Meghan Markle 'dances' to Prince Harry 'beatbox' to cheer daughter Lilibet

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bring out their fun side to make their kids smile.

The Sussex couple, who shares son Archie and daughter Lilibet together, dance around in their LA home to bond with kids.

Writer Allison P. Davis, who interview Meghan Markle for The Cut, shares: "We pull up to the house, and Archie leaps out. Harry is ending a phone call as Archie throws himself around his legs," Allison says.

"Lilibet, unsmiling with watchful bright-blue eyes, is brought out by her nanny. She is small and also ginger, and when there is a small person in the room not smiling, it is a reflex to do anything to entertain them."

"Harry starts dancing to his own beatboxing, and Meghan bends down and joins in and then I find myself doing it too, until she gives a lopsided smile and we all realise it’s a bit strange to be bonding in this way," she concludes.

Meghan and Harry left UK in 2020 after steppping away as senior royals. The couple now lives in California.

