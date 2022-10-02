 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s row with journalist signified his exit from royal family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry got in a row with a journalist just months before he and Meghan Markle announced stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s shocking announcement came in January 2020 however expert believes that the move was signified when Harry had a brief banter with a journalist in October 2019.

During the Sussexes’ tour of Southern Africa, Harry encouraged a group of young people to “hold on to your dreams” in a talk at the clinic.

Sky News reporter Rhiannon Mills asked Harry an unscheduled question: “That short conversation, what do you hope to achieve through it?"

He replied: “What? Ask them.”

The reporter asked again: “Is that why it's important for you to come and talk to them?"

Prince Harry’s row with journalist signified his exit from royal family

"Rhiannon, don't behave like this," Harry said.

Getting featured in the BBC documentary The Princes and the Press, Rhiannon recalled the moment admitting she’s "kicked the wasps nest".

"Most people looked at it and thought, well, hang on, it was a polite question. Why did it blow up?

"But looking back at it now, I had basically kicked the wasps' nest."

"Most people looked at it and thought, well, hang on, it was a polite question. Why did it blow up?” she explained. "But looking back at it now, I had basically kicked the wasps' nest."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Liz Truss tensions likely to rise after COP27 objection

King Charles, Liz Truss tensions likely to rise after COP27 objection
Kylie Jenner is a vision in white as she flaunts her hourglass figure at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner is a vision in white as she flaunts her hourglass figure at Paris Fashion Week
Meghan Markle ‘contradicting’ complaints with US move: ‘Look at the irony!’

Meghan Markle ‘contradicting’ complaints with US move: ‘Look at the irony!’
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson may rekindle friendship after seven years

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson may rekindle friendship after seven years
King Charles III issues 1st Knighthood since ascending the throne

King Charles III issues 1st Knighthood since ascending the throne
‘French Spiderman’ climbs first skyscraper with son

‘French Spiderman’ climbs first skyscraper with son
Sarah Jessica Parker dons Armani shalwar kameez for 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker dons Armani shalwar kameez for 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere
King Charles III advised to withdraw from Cop27 climate summit by Liz Truss

King Charles III advised to withdraw from Cop27 climate summit by Liz Truss
Ed Sheeran facing $100M lawsuit for ‘Thinking Out Loud’

Ed Sheeran facing $100M lawsuit for ‘Thinking Out Loud’
Camilla launches all-out war to humiliate Kate Middleton?

Camilla launches all-out war to humiliate Kate Middleton?
Meghan Markle 'dances' to Prince Harry 'beatbox' to cheer daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle 'dances' to Prince Harry 'beatbox' to cheer daughter Lilibet
Prince Harry fears 'a lot rides on how he behaves' after Queen death

Prince Harry fears 'a lot rides on how he behaves' after Queen death

Latest

view all