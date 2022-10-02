 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
Charles celebrates 'strength' in photo with Camilla, William and Kate

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's latest photo with Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared to be celebrating the unity among royal family member. 

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 9, the four royals embarked on new royal titles with different official roles.

The foursome, dressed up in all-black, got together for the adorable click at the Buckingham Palace on the night the monarch was laid to rest on September 18.

Reacting to the photo, Daily Mail’s royal commentator Eden Richard re-tweeted the picture on his account said wrote: “The real 'Fab Four' #royal’.

Meanwhile, fans also appeared impressed with the “strength” of the royal family during the time of grief.

One user wrote: “The late Queen would be so very very proud, one hundred respects for you all”

“Amazing photo, the present and future" with another saying, "so adorable to see the strength during the unfathomable loss, and continuing duty”

A fourth comment read: “Beautiful picture - perfect”

