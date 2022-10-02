King Charles III 'hiding' something in new Royal Family portrait?

The new Royal Family portrait - features King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales - attracted massive attentions from royal fans as some think that the new monarch appears to be hiding something very infamous in the snap.

The picture - captured at Buckingham Palace on September 18 - shows the Britain's new King standing with his left hand held at the top of his pocket while his right arm is gently tucked around Camilla’s waist.

In the snap Prince William can be seen standing in between his dad and wife Kate Middleton as all the family group looks straight at the camera and smiles.

The photograph was taken before Charles and Camilla hosted a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders on the eve of the Queen’s funeral.

The King is standing in the image with his hands hidden on both sides. And it appears that Charles is hiding, what some have called, his “sausage fingers”, according to the dailystar.co.uk.

One user on Twitter, per the same media outlet, wrote: “Charles has deffo read the comments people have made about his hands.”

Another responded: “Charles saw you lot chatting s**t about his fingers and hid his hand.”

“Charles keeping the sausage fingers hidden,” third one wrote: While, another explanation for the swollen fingers could be arthritis.

Swollen fingers is something the now-King has suffered from for years, with the monarch himself even jokingly calling them his 'sausage fingers' back in 2012 while on tour in Australia after a long flight.

Previously, a doctor has revealed the possible health conditions the new King Charles III may be suffering from after royal fans noticed his 'swollen fingers'.

Senior lecturer at the UK's University of Chester Dr Gareth Nye said that several painful health conditions could be responsible for King Charles III's swollen fingers. 'Oedema is a condition where the body starts to retain fluids in the limbs, normally the legs and ankles but also in the fingers, which causes them to swell,' Dr Gareth Nye told the Daily Star.