Sunday Oct 02 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her review on Vikram Vedha

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her review of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film Vikram Vedha in a recent interview and she had all the positive things to say about the film, as reported by PinkVilla.

Kareena attended the special screening of the film on September 26 and shared her review of it in detail after the screening. Kareena regarded Vikram Vedha as a treat which catered for her love for commercial blockbusters. She said that everything about the movie is amazing including Hrithik and Saif's outstanding performances.

Kareena told PinkVilla, "It’s absolutely fantastic. The storytelling, the performances, just everything about the movie (was fantastic). Also, I love watching these commercial, blockbuster kind of movies."

She further added, "I think Saif and Hrithik are just outstanding in the film. Everyone should watch it, and I'm sure everyone is going to watch it.”

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, is all set for its theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

