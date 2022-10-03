'Why is it so dark': Fans slam 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

'Why is it so dark': Fans slams 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

House of the Dragon's recent episode left fans sulking as the episode's lighting problem again surfaced like its prequel, Game of Thrones.

Man fans took to social media to express their displeasure that the show's lighting was too dim. A similar complaint was lodged against the show's prequel.

Hours before the episode aired, writer and podcaster Joanna Robinson advised fans on Twitter: "I liked this week's episode of #HouseOfTheDragon but sure yeah, watch it with all the drapes closed and maybe, yeah, consider The Neil Settings."

"Can someone please turn the brightness up on this episode I can't (expletive)", one fan tweeted alongside a viral meme of a woman squinting.

"My GOD, I can't see (expletive) during the beach scene between daemon and rhaenyra... can't even see their damn faces," another fan tweeted.

While, others compared the episode to the Game of Thrones episode of The Long Night.

"Damn, why (expletive) is it so dark this episode it's worse than 'The Long Night' I can't see (expletive)," a viewer tweeted.

"I see HBO learned absolutely nothing after complaints of 'The Long Night' being too dark," another wrote. "If I were watching #HouseOfTheDragon on a crappier TV, I'd be pissed."