In massive blow to India, Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah can be seen in this undated photo during a practice session of the Men In Blue. — AFP/File

In a major setback to the Men In Blue, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Monday ruled out pacer Jasprit Bumrah of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to an injury.

The BCCI's medical team ruled out the fast bowler following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists, a statement from the board said.

The BCCI added that it will name a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.

Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.

The 28-year-old, whose unorthodox action and yorkers make him a valuable limited-overs asset, also missed the recent Asia Cup.