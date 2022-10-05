 
Former DG FIA was locked in PM House’s washroom on Imran Khan’s order

This undated combo shows former prime minister Imran Khan (left) and ex-FIA chief Bashir Memon.
  • New PM House leak sparks another controversy.
  • Ex-FIA chief confirms contents of hacker's tweets.
  • Says meeting with Imran Khan ended abruptly.

Former director general Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon has confirmed the claims made by a hacker that he was locked in a washroom on then-prime minister Imran Khan’s order.

In an interview with a private news channel, the former cop confirmed the allegations made by a hacker on Twitter. 

The hacker, in a series of tweets which have now been deleted, shared inside details of the meeting between Memon and the former PM.

It was claimed that the former DG FIA was locked in a washroom in the PM House and pressurised to follow Imran Khan’s orders.

Memon, responding to the claims, confirmed the details, saying the former premier used abusive language towards PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz which infuriated him and he responded harshly.

At this, Memon added, the then-principle secretary of PM Azam Khan grabbed his hand, took him out of the room and locked him in the washroom.

"Azam Khan then scolded me over my conduct with the prime minister" said Memon. 

It is pertinent to mention that the government has formed a high-powered committee to probe into audio leaks from the PM House that have raised questions over its cyber security.

Multiple audio leaks of the meetings taking place at the PM House have been leaked online, sparking a new political controversy over the PTI’s US conspiracy narrative.

In one of the audios, the former prime minister could be heard allegedly strategising the US cypher issue and how to use it to support the party’s narrative.

