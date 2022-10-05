 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘deliberately timed’ new portrait to ‘eclipse’ Royal Family?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new portraits are being branded ‘deliberate’ in the couple’s alleged bid to ‘undermine’ and ‘eclipse’ King Charles.

Royal reporter and author Martin Robinson issued this claim in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He started off by saying, “The pictures of Harry and Meghan overshadowed images of the King and the Queen Consort's successful first public visit since the end of the Royal mourning period.”

“Charles and Camilla were met with large crowds as they undertook one of the late Queen's last wishes and conferred city status on Dunfermline in Scotland.”

“There is no suggestion the Sussexes deliberately timed the release of their images in an attempt to eclipse the King's visit. But is illustrative of the fact that since they moved to the US, they have not coordinated their activities with those of other members of the Royal Family, resulting in several clashes.”

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s ‘done with IVF’ after being ‘pushed’ to do it

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s ‘done with IVF’ after being ‘pushed’ to do it
Kendall Jenner subtly slams Kanye West controversial fashion stance

Kendall Jenner subtly slams Kanye West controversial fashion stance
Queen Margrethe decision to strip grandchildren titles sparks unprecedented royal drama

Queen Margrethe decision to strip grandchildren titles sparks unprecedented royal drama
Meghan Markle announcing ‘rival court’ to King Charles: ‘Doesn’t bode well’

Meghan Markle announcing ‘rival court’ to King Charles: ‘Doesn’t bode well’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘secret engagement long before’ Palace announcement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘secret engagement long before’ Palace announcement
Brad Pitt appears cool after Angelina Jolie explosive court allegations

Brad Pitt appears cool after Angelina Jolie explosive court allegations

Victoria Beckham using Nicola Peltz rumoured feud as 'free publicity' for her brand

Victoria Beckham using Nicola Peltz rumoured feud as 'free publicity' for her brand
Meghan Markle branding Royal Family ‘loud voice from a small place’?

Meghan Markle branding Royal Family ‘loud voice from a small place’?
Meghan Markle, Harry flaunt their strong bond in new photos

Meghan Markle, Harry flaunt their strong bond in new photos

Latest

view all