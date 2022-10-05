Meghan Markle ‘deliberately timed’ new portrait to ‘eclipse’ Royal Family?

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new portraits are being branded ‘deliberate’ in the couple’s alleged bid to ‘undermine’ and ‘eclipse’ King Charles.



Royal reporter and author Martin Robinson issued this claim in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He started off by saying, “The pictures of Harry and Meghan overshadowed images of the King and the Queen Consort's successful first public visit since the end of the Royal mourning period.”

“Charles and Camilla were met with large crowds as they undertook one of the late Queen's last wishes and conferred city status on Dunfermline in Scotland.”

“There is no suggestion the Sussexes deliberately timed the release of their images in an attempt to eclipse the King's visit. But is illustrative of the fact that since they moved to the US, they have not coordinated their activities with those of other members of the Royal Family, resulting in several clashes.”