Former captain stresses Shoaib Malik's need in Pakistan team

Pakistan's all-rounder Shoaib Malik. — AFP/File

Former Pakistan captain Mudassar Nazar has stressed the need to include all-rounder Shoaib Malik in the T20I squad after the Men In Green suffered a 4-3 series defeat against England.

In a conversation with Cricket Pakistan, Nazar said the way Pakistan play T20Is, and Malik's inclusion in the playing XI would prove beneficial.

"Pakistan fought well while England played with a full-fledged side apart from one or two players and all of their departments were covered. Meanwhile, Pakistan were competing with only three to four players," he said.

"Middle-order has been the main weakness which has caused trouble for Pakistan. There have been voices over the vulnerability of this middle order while selectors were adamant about playing the same batters at that position," Nazar said.

"Pakistan are playing with a format where Babar and Rizwan bat till the 12 and 13 overs while in the end, sloggers can come and help set a target, but this was not happening. The way Pakistan play, Shoaib Malik must be there because they take the innings deep and Malik knows how to bat till the end, He has been doing this in franchise cricket," the 66-year-old said.