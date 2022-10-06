 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Fawad Chaudhry lands in hot waters over racist comment against Pathans

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry landed in hot waters after he passed a racist remark against Pathans during an interview with a private television channel.

On Wednesday night, Fawad was asked by a host of a private news channel programme about former FIA director general Bashir Memon’s claim that he was locked in a bathroom on Imran Khan’s order when he was the prime minister.

When the host pressed the former information minister on Memon’s statement that Khan had abused.

Fawad responded jokingly and said: “He also took a big risk by agreeing to go to the washroom with a Pathan.”

PTI MPA asks Fawad to seek 'Haqiqi Azadi' for his thinking  

Reacting to Fawad's remarks, PTI MPA Dr Hisham Inam Ullah Khan said that he thinks that the former federal minister disrespected the Pathans with the comments he made in jest.

“How did he become part of the PTI if he holds such a thinking,” asked Dr Hisham, adding that the party’s founder is also a Pathan.

“Pathans are behind the success of this movement,” said the PTI MPA from Lakki Marwat. Pathans, Punjabis, Sindhis, and Baloch worked together to build Pakistan, he added.

“Fawad Chaudhry should apologise to the Pathan nation,” he said, adding that the former information minister should seek "Haqiqi Azadi" for this kind of thinking.

More From Pakistan:

Bakhtawar Bhutto, husband welcome second baby boy

Bakhtawar Bhutto, husband welcome second baby boy
Faisal Vawda renounced US citizenship after submitting nomination papers: CJP Bandial

Faisal Vawda renounced US citizenship after submitting nomination papers: CJP Bandial
Court approves interim bail of Imran Khan in threat to female judge case

Court approves interim bail of Imran Khan in threat to female judge case
Bilawal Bhutto says no time for politics, urges parties to focus on floods

Bilawal Bhutto says no time for politics, urges parties to focus on floods
Sedition case: Islamabad court orders return of Shahbaz Gill's belongings

Sedition case: Islamabad court orders return of Shahbaz Gill's belongings
Shahnawaz Amir sent on 14-day judicial remand in Sarah Inam murder case

Shahnawaz Amir sent on 14-day judicial remand in Sarah Inam murder case
PM Shehbaz to address important presser today at PM House

PM Shehbaz to address important presser today at PM House
Dollar depreciates further against rupee, loses Rs2.19 in interbank

Dollar depreciates further against rupee, loses Rs2.19 in interbank
Court cannot give orders to NA speaker: IHC chief justice

Court cannot give orders to NA speaker: IHC chief justice
10 killed, 13 injured in passenger bus accident on Indus Highway

10 killed, 13 injured in passenger bus accident on Indus Highway
In Washington meeting, Ishaq Dar to ask IMF to revise macroeconomic framework

In Washington meeting, Ishaq Dar to ask IMF to revise macroeconomic framework
Gen Bajwa discusses China, Afghanistan, India with US officials

Gen Bajwa discusses China, Afghanistan, India with US officials

Latest

view all