 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting a ‘dagger to their hearts’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly ended up with a ‘dagger’ lodged into their heart after ‘failing’ to reach the ‘epicentre’ of royalty.

Royal commentator and author Richard Kay issued this claim in a new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by saying, “There is a finality about this photo that suggests there is no way back for a couple who could have been at the epicentre of royalty, but are now at its margins.”

“Is it the dagger to their hearts it was for Prince Andrew when he was first excluded from the Palace balcony? It certainly feels like it.”

Before concluding he also added, “It is a lesson Prince Harry could do well to study, because every royal picture tells a story.”

