Friday Oct 07 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'getting karma' in ‘painfully inevitable’ Netflix feud

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly started their fight with Netflix to ‘seize’ control in a ‘painfully inevitable’ feud.

A source close to Page Six issued this insight, according to revelations made by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

He started by saying, “Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project.”

Later on, another industry insider also chimed in to say, “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.”

According to Mr Wootton, all this happened once the couple came “to the painful realisation that much of the interest in them from the American media and public was because of their proximity to the Royal Family.”

“But maintaining that proximity to the monarchy, now run by Charles, while waging a public media campaign against both him and his beloved wife Camilla is going to be impossible.”

“Personally, I feel there’s something karmic about this moral dilemma now facing the Sussexes,” he also added before concluding. 

