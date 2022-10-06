Kendall Jenner joins Kanye West to tear Kim Kardashian down

Kim Kardashian's own people seem to turn against her as she received flak from her half-sister Kendall Jenner and ex-husband Kanye West for her outfit in Milan.

Kendall Jenner and Kanye West ridiculed her for wearing a men's boiler suit during a fashion event trip to Italy. The mother-of-three rocked the bulky beige ensemble, complete with rubber gloves, as part of a series of looks from Prada during the trip with Kendall.

The 26-year-old supermodel slammed the attire in the most recent episode of The Kardashians, saying: "It kind of looks like you have a diaper on," Kendall said about Kim's big boiler suit.

Later in the show, Kim is getting ready to go out in Milan when she receives a text from Kanye – making reference to the 'diaper' attire.

"The orange [boiler suit] look made me so mad," he said in a message. Kanye added: "Would have went to jail before I went out in that."

On the show, Kim's out-there outfit was bashed for the first time during a conversation between the sisters in Kendall's hotel room.



It comes after Khloe Kardashian begged Kanye West to 'leave her family alone' as the rapper previously accused Kim of 'kidnapping'.

Speaking in a confessional clip, Kim said: "While we're here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can't help himself. We can laugh about things we like or don't like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we're always gonna be family."