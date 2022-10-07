Kim Kardashian 'laughs' at fashion police Kanye getting 'so mad' on orange outfit

Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West still tries to police her fashion sense.



The 45-year-old ex-husband of the SKIMS founder called out Kim for wearing an orange outfit at Milan Fashion Week this February, reveals the mother-of-four on episode two of The Kardashians.

Kim had worn a glossy oversized orange jumpsuit by Balenciaga for the night.

“The orange look made me so mad, would’ve went to jail before I went out in that,” West wrote in a text to Kim.

“While we’re here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can’t help himself. We can laugh about things we like or don’t like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we’re always going to be family,” she said in a confessional on The Kardashians.

Kim added: “I’ll text him back and be like, ‘You know, you have been wearing those boots for a long time, so when you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can have advice on mine.’”