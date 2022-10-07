 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian 'laughs' at fashion police Kanye getting 'so mad' on orange outfit

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West still tries to police her fashion sense.

The 45-year-old ex-husband of the SKIMS founder called out Kim for wearing an orange outfit at Milan Fashion Week this February, reveals the mother-of-four on episode two of The Kardashians.

Kim had worn a glossy oversized orange jumpsuit by Balenciaga for the night.

“The orange look made me so mad, would’ve went to jail before I went out in that,” West wrote in a text to Kim.

“While we’re here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can’t help himself. We can laugh about things we like or don’t like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we’re always going to be family,” she said in a confessional on The Kardashians.

Kim added: “I’ll text him back and be like, ‘You know, you have been wearing those boots for a long time, so when you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can have advice on mine.’”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West says his 'Christian' wife Kim Kardashian going astray for Hollywood

Kanye West says his 'Christian' wife Kim Kardashian going astray for Hollywood
Kevin Spacey faces sexual misconduct civil trial in NY

Kevin Spacey faces sexual misconduct civil trial in NY
Kanye West angry with media for calling him Kim Kardashian, Pete 'stalker'

Kanye West angry with media for calling him Kim Kardashian, Pete 'stalker'
People of Sussex organise petition to remove Prince Harry and Meghan's titles: report

People of Sussex organise petition to remove Prince Harry and Meghan's titles: report

Details on Prince William and Kate's Northern Ireland visit released

Details on Prince William and Kate's Northern Ireland visit released

Paper decides to drop 'Consort' from Camilla's title

Paper decides to drop 'Consort' from Camilla's title

Kate Middleton heckled in Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton heckled in Northern Ireland

King Charles ensured Prince Andrew ‘didn’t take advantage’ of Queen’s death

King Charles ensured Prince Andrew ‘didn’t take advantage’ of Queen’s death
Prince Andrew’s secret plans to stage royal return exposed by Palace aides

Prince Andrew’s secret plans to stage royal return exposed by Palace aides
Kate Middleton wants another child with Prince William?

Kate Middleton wants another child with Prince William?
King Charles’ wife Camilla to be referred to as ‘The Queen’, not ‘Queen Consort’

King Charles’ wife Camilla to be referred to as ‘The Queen’, not ‘Queen Consort’
Kanye West hurls insults at ‘nose job’ Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid in latest rant

Kanye West hurls insults at ‘nose job’ Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid in latest rant

Latest

view all