King Charles III reign moves British ‘into European-style royalty’

King Charles III’s hopes for a “streamlined” monarchy in the UK could make Britain look following European-style royalty, claimed an expert.

Vanity Fair correspondent and royal author Katie Nicholl told Palace Confidential: “I'm told that we all know that Prince Charles has long wanted a streamlined monarchy.”

“And it's very interesting that Queen Margrethe has stripped - other than those in direct line of accession - of those HRH titles,” the expert continued.

“And I point out through the Constitutional experts, who I spoke to for this book [The New Royals], the likes of Peter Hennessy and Doctor Ed Owens.

"They saw this pattern of the British monarchy moving into a sort of European-style royalty."

This came amid huge speculations that Charles will not grant Prince Harry and Meghan Markle their coveted HRH titles after Queen Margrethe of Denmark stripped her grandchildren of their titles.

Katie explained: “And if that is the case, then possibly they're not going to get these titles. The one thing we know is that titles matter to Charles.”

“It was important to him that Queen Camilla was Queen Consort, that she had that title,” she continued.

“We don't know what's going to happen to the Duke of Edinburgh title, and we don't know whether he's going to give it to Archie and Lilibet.

"It would be the most extraordinary olive branch and the act of reconciliation if he did,” she added.