Korean roommate allegedly murders Indian-origin student in US

Ji Min Sha (L) and Varun Manish Chheda (R). — FoxNews

A young man from India studying at Purdue University in the United States was reportedly murdered by his roommate at a residence hall on the Indiana campus.

The student's murder remains a mystery in many ways with several questions left unanswered.

Varun Manish Chheda, 20, was killed as a result of "multiple sharp force traumatic injuries", the preliminary autopsy results showed. He was studying data science at the university.

The accused Ji Min "Jimmy" Sha, 22, who was Chheda's roommate, is being investigated under police custody. He is a student of cybersecurity and an international student from Korea.

The victim's friends have expressed their condolences noting that he would be remembered as a "kind, intelligent, and passionate person", reported Fox59.

According to a report by NBC, Sha called the police and reported the death.

"I write to let you know that early this morning, one of our students was killed in his residence hall room," a message from the University's president read.

The message added that clinicians at Purdue's counselling and psychological services were available for students who felt they needed help after the tragic incident.