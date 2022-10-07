 
pakistan
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Four people plan to assassinate me: Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a jalsa in Mianwali, on October 7, 2022. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a jalsa in Mianwali, on October 7, 2022. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
  • Former PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a jalsa in Mianwali.
  • He says will release audio containing four names if something happens.
  • "The people making plans against me will fail," PTI chairman adds.

MIANWALI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed Friday that four people were planning to assassinate him, and if something happens to him, he would release their names.

"The tape, which includes the names of four people, will be released if something happens to me," the former prime minister — who is embroiled in the recent audio leaks controversy — said while addressing a jalsa in Mianwali.

This is not the first time that the PTI chairman has claimed that his life is under threat, as after his ouster from the Prime Minister's Office, Khan and his party's leaders have time and again stated that plans were being hatched to assassinate him.

In light of the threats to him, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also ordered to beef up the security given to his predecessor, following which nearly 100 police personnel were provided to keep Khan safe.

Without providing the names of the people planning to have him killed, Khan told today's jalsa that if he were to be assassinated, then the people behind the plot will claim that a "religious fanatic has killed me".

"The people making plans against me will fail," the PTI chairman said, who has been at loggerheads with the incumbent government and plans to hold a long march seeking to oust the rulers from office.

Hinting that his party workers and leaders would not heed the government's threats of putting them behind bars and thwarting his "Azadi March", Khan said: "We are planning to start a 'fill the jail campaign'."

The PTI chairman added that the incumbent rulers were appointing their "own people" to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Providing the reason behind the appointments, the former prime minister said that the rulers wanted to have their corruption cases disposed of.

Khan added that since the government was "facing defeat" at every front, it was leaking "fake" audios.

The audio leaks saga has been making the headlines in recent days and they are not only restricted to Khan's PTI, but soundbites of government officials — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — have also been leaked.

More From Pakistan:

High-level security protocols to be implemented at PM House, says interior minister

High-level security protocols to be implemented at PM House, says interior minister
PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee taken into 'protective custody': Rana Sanaullah

PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee taken into 'protective custody': Rana Sanaullah
‘You can’t justify NRO II with this’: PTI on latest audio leak

‘You can’t justify NRO II with this’: PTI on latest audio leak
What Imran Khan said on horse trading previously

What Imran Khan said on horse trading previously
Latest audio leak allegedly exposes Imran Khan’s narrative on horse trading

Latest audio leak allegedly exposes Imran Khan’s narrative on horse trading
PTI Chairman Imran Khan rejects NA return, attend ECP proceedings

PTI Chairman Imran Khan rejects NA return, attend ECP proceedings
Accountability court cancels Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrant

Accountability court cancels Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrant
No media restrictions in Pakistan, says COAS Bajwa in US

No media restrictions in Pakistan, says COAS Bajwa in US
Imran desperately wants umpire to raise his finger: Bilawal

Imran desperately wants umpire to raise his finger: Bilawal
Dengue cases surge to 3,841 in Balochistan: health dept

Dengue cases surge to 3,841 in Balochistan: health dept
PDM chief Fazlur Rehman asks President Alvi to resign

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman asks President Alvi to resign
Zardari 'in good health,' says personal physician

Zardari 'in good health,' says personal physician