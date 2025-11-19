WATCH: Bottlenose dolphins spotted in Gwadar West Bay

This collage shows a large pod of bottlenose dolphins spotted in Gwadar's West Bay, Balochistan. — Screengrab via video/WWF-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A large pod of bottlenose dolphins was sighted in Gwadar’s West Bay, a rare visual treat captured by observers and described by World Wildlife Fund-Pakistan (WWF) as an "encouraging sign of ocean health".

According to WWF-Pakistan, bottlenose dolphins are commonly found in the country’s coastal waters, with schools frequently seen near the Indus Delta, Chiran Island, Ormara, Astola Island and the broader Gwadar region.

Pakistan’s waters are home to 27 species of dolphins and whales, reflecting a rich level of marine biodiversity.

WWF-Pakistan said that repeated sightings of dolphin schools point to the strong productivity of the northern Arabian Sea.

However, the organisation stressed the need to protect Pakistan’s fragile marine ecosystem through awareness and effective management measures aimed at safeguarding dolphins and other marine life.

The conservation body reiterated that rising visibility of marine fauna should prompt renewed efforts to preserve habitats and ensure sustainable use of coastal resources.