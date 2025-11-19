 
Geo News

WATCH: Bottlenose dolphins spotted in Gwadar West Bay

WWF says repeated dolphin sightings signal healthy seas but warn ecosystem remains vulnerable

By
Uneeba Waqar
|

November 19, 2025

This collage shows a large pod of bottlenose dolphins spotted in Gwadars West Bay, Balochistan. — Screengrab via video/WWF-Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: A large pod of bottlenose dolphins was sighted in Gwadar’s West Bay, a rare visual treat captured by observers and described by World Wildlife Fund-Pakistan (WWF) as an "encouraging sign of ocean health".

According to WWF-Pakistan, bottlenose dolphins are commonly found in the country’s coastal waters, with schools frequently seen near the Indus Delta, Chiran Island, Ormara, Astola Island and the broader Gwadar region.

Pakistan’s waters are home to 27 species of dolphins and whales, reflecting a rich level of marine biodiversity.

WWF-Pakistan said that repeated sightings of dolphin schools point to the strong productivity of the northern Arabian Sea.

However, the organisation stressed the need to protect Pakistan’s fragile marine ecosystem through awareness and effective management measures aimed at safeguarding dolphins and other marine life.

The conservation body reiterated that rising visibility of marine fauna should prompt renewed efforts to preserve habitats and ensure sustainable use of coastal resources.

