Latest audio leak allegedly exposes Imran Khan’s narrative on horse trading

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a public gathering. — AFP/File

The hacker, claiming to hold audios of the PM House, has leaked another soundbite that suggests PTI Chairman Imran Khan was involved in horse trading during his tenure at the country’s highest office.

The comments made by the former premier in the purported audio suggested that it was recorded before the voting on the no-confidence motion was held against him.

The audio mentions a 48-hour time period and it matches with the Supreme Court order that was issued on April 7. The top court had directed the National Assembly speaker to hold a vote on the motion no later than April 9.

It is not clear who else was present in the meeting where the discussion regarding the party position in the National Assembly took place.

This is the third audio of the PTI chairman leaked during the past couple of weeks following a series of audios of the incumbent government surfaced on social media.

In the previous ones, the PTI leaders could be heard talking about the alleged US conspiracy and how to use it in their favour.

Transcript of the leaked audio

You have a misunderstanding that the number game is complete

This number is not like... don’t think that it is over because 48 hours is a long long time

A lot of things are happening in this. I am making some moves on my own that we cannot make public

I am buying five, I have five. [We need] to give the message that the five are very important

And tell him if he secures five more and it turns to 10 then the game is in our hand

Right now, the nation is alarmed. Across the board people want that we win in this in any way possible, therefore do not worry if it's right or wrong whatever tactic it is.

Even if someone breaks one, one it will have a huge impact

Meeting on PM House audio leaks

Interestingly, the audio was leaked online at the same time as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was chairing the first meeting of the committee formed to probe audio leaks.

The meeting is being attended by federal ministers, cabinet secretary, and representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau.

The federal government established the committee to investigate the security breach at the PM House and suggest steps to ensure safety.

It is important to note that neither the PML-N nor the PTI contradicted the contents of the audios, however, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif categorically denied that his government has any role in the matter.





