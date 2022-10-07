 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles is 'different now that he’s got Camilla by his side'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

King Charles is different now that he’s got Camilla by his side
King Charles is 'different now that he’s got Camilla by his side'

King Charles III went through some positive changes since marrying Camilla who is “just the right person” for the monarch, a royal commentator Duncan Larcombe said.

According to OK!, the commentator dished on the reasons Camilla should be by the new monarch’s side.

“Quite clearly, from the word go when they first met in 1970, there was chemistry between them. Camilla is a mumsy, horsey, country type, who is delightfully posh but doesn’t take herself too seriously,” the expert said.

"She’s just the right person for him, and I think if they’d married in the 1970s, they would have been together all that time,” she added.

Duncan said that Charles has been much happier since he tied the knot with Camilla. 

“When Charles married Camilla, he could finally break free of the burden and baggage that he had carried for most of his life,” the expert said.

“It took the public a bit of getting used to seeing her officially at his side, but people have warmed to her now. 

"I went on Charles’ last tour before he married her and it was a horrible tour. He could appear miserable and very serious. He’s different now he’s got Camilla by his side.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is very proud of partnership with VING Project

Meghan Markle is very proud of partnership with VING Project
Prince of Wales title must be 'abolished': demands Gwynedd council

Prince of Wales title must be 'abolished': demands Gwynedd council
William greets crowds during Northern Ireland visit, joyful schoolboy’s reaction goes viral

William greets crowds during Northern Ireland visit, joyful schoolboy’s reaction goes viral

Brad Pitt ‘enjoying’ Emily Ratajkowski’s company amid Angelina Jolie court battle

Brad Pitt ‘enjoying’ Emily Ratajkowski’s company amid Angelina Jolie court battle

Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy

Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy

Sarah Ferguson admits taking Queen's 'blessing' before everything

Sarah Ferguson admits taking Queen's 'blessing' before everything
Jennifer Flavin flashes a BIG SMILE with Sylvester Stallone in their first public appearance together

Jennifer Flavin flashes a BIG SMILE with Sylvester Stallone in their first public appearance together
Brad Pitt once regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt once regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie
Meghan Markle only cares about ‘trashing’ the Firm: report

Meghan Markle only cares about ‘trashing’ the Firm: report
Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

Chloe Moretz oozes style in olive green mini dress during promotion of her new TV series

Chloe Moretz oozes style in olive green mini dress during promotion of her new TV series
Prince Edward lauds people in Newcastle for help in Queen's funeral

Prince Edward lauds people in Newcastle for help in Queen's funeral