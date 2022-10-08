Govt lists down 814 social media activists involved in propaganda against institutions

— Geo.tv/file

Govt probes social media propaganda against institutions.

168 accounts identified, 123 found identifiable and 238 accounts found fake.

Probe finds 33 accounts being operated from other countries.

A total of 814 national and international social media activists have been listed by the investigation agencies for their involvement in propaganda against state institutions, and political, government and sensitive personalities, The News reported citing sources.



Of the 814 accounts held by these social media activists including journalists and bloggers, 580 have been scrutinised and divided into five categories based on their activities on the social media platforms.

These five categories are identified accounts, identifiable accounts (sent to National Database and Registration Authority for antecedents), fake/unidentifiable accounts, accounts operating from other countries excluding India, and accounts operating from India, while two have been separated as general anti-army and distribution analysis on basis of display picture/content.

In the basic five categories, 168 accounts were found identified, 123 were separated as identifiable and sent to NADRA, while 238 accounts were found fake/unidentifiable.

The probe found that 38 accounts are being operated from other countries, excluding India and 18 accounts from India.

Similarly, 234 accounts have been marked general anti-army and one was put in the category of distribution analysis on the basis of display picture or content.

A total of 814 accounts were checked and enlisted for unlawful activities. This correspondent mailed the catalogue to the office of the interior minister to seek comments but got no response till the filing of the report.