 
sports
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
SDSports desk

Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s T20I record

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam smashed his 28th T20I half-century and levelled the record set by Indian batter Virat Kohli.

The star batter looked in supreme touch as he fired an unbeaten 79 to help Pakistan defeat New Zealand by six wickets in Christchurch.

Babar reached the milestone in the same number of innings as Kohli did. Both batters stand atop that unique list with 84 innings.

This is the skipper’s 12th half-century score while chasing which is now the joint third-highest by a batter in the format.

The star player equalled India captain Rohit Sharman and stands behind Kohli (19) and Australia’s Warner.

Eleven of Babar's 12 half-centuries while chasing have come in a winning cause which is now the joint second-highest alongside Warner. Only Kohli, with 15 such scores, stands atop.

More From Sports:

Babar Azam says promoting Shadab, Nawaz up order was part of strategy

Babar Azam says promoting Shadab, Nawaz up order was part of strategy
Pak vs NZ: Hafeez questions sending Shadab, Mohammad Nawaz at number 4, 5

Pak vs NZ: Hafeez questions sending Shadab, Mohammad Nawaz at number 4, 5
Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic
Will Shaheen Afridi play in T20 World Cup 2022?

Will Shaheen Afridi play in T20 World Cup 2022?
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam leads Pakistan to victory against New Zealand

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam leads Pakistan to victory against New Zealand
Tri-series: Pakistan to miss 3 bowlers in 2nd match vs New Zealand today

Tri-series: Pakistan to miss 3 bowlers in 2nd match vs New Zealand today
'Pakistan over-dependent on Babar and Rizwan,' says ex-Indian cricketer

'Pakistan over-dependent on Babar and Rizwan,' says ex-Indian cricketer
'Need of hour': Ramiz Raja backs PCB's decision to introduce Women's T20 League

'Need of hour': Ramiz Raja backs PCB's decision to introduce Women's T20 League
'Remarkable turnaround by girls': Urooj Mumtaz hails Pakistan team’s performance

'Remarkable turnaround by girls': Urooj Mumtaz hails Pakistan team’s performance
Tributes pour in as former WWE wrestler Sara Lee dies at 30

Tributes pour in as former WWE wrestler Sara Lee dies at 30
Indian skipper reveals reason behind loss to Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup

Indian skipper reveals reason behind loss to Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup
Shadab Khan secures joint-second position among Pakistan's highest T20I wicket-takers

Shadab Khan secures joint-second position among Pakistan's highest T20I wicket-takers