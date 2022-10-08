Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s T20I record

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam smashed his 28th T20I half-century and levelled the record set by Indian batter Virat Kohli.



The star batter looked in supreme touch as he fired an unbeaten 79 to help Pakistan defeat New Zealand by six wickets in Christchurch.

Babar reached the milestone in the same number of innings as Kohli did. Both batters stand atop that unique list with 84 innings.



This is the skipper’s 12th half-century score while chasing which is now the joint third-highest by a batter in the format.

The star player equalled India captain Rohit Sharman and stands behind Kohli (19) and Australia’s Warner.

Eleven of Babar's 12 half-centuries while chasing have come in a winning cause which is now the joint second-highest alongside Warner. Only Kohli, with 15 such scores, stands atop.