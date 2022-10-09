King Charles and Camilla cried after backlash over their wedding says author

In her new book on Camilla, royal author Angela Levin wrote public backlash towards Prince Charles and Camilla caused the couple to "burst into tears" on their wedding day.

Appearing on TV, the author discussed how Camilla, the now Queen Consort, was initially perceived as a “hideous woman” by the British Public.

Levin, who is known as a staunch critic of Meghan and Harry, said this storm of public rejection had a deep personal effect on Camilla and Charles, which ultimately came to a head on their wedding day.

Citing a close royal aide of the new King and Queen Consort, Levin said the couple “burst into tears” on their wedding day amid stress over the public reaction to their union.

The royal author said: “I can’t believe what she’s been through, I don’t think many women could have gone through what she went through.

“From a very happy home, loads of friends, no necessary aims because she had lots of money and then to be vilified, called the most hideous woman.