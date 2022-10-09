 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles and Camilla cried after backlash over their wedding says author

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

King Charles and Camilla cried after backlash over their wedding says author

In her new book on Camilla, royal author Angela Levin wrote public backlash towards Prince Charles and Camilla caused the couple to "burst into tears" on their wedding day.

Appearing on TV, the author discussed how Camilla, the now Queen Consort, was initially perceived as a “hideous woman” by the British Public.

Levin, who is known as a staunch critic of Meghan and Harry, said this storm of public rejection had a deep personal effect on Camilla and Charles, which ultimately came to a head on their wedding day.

Citing a close royal aide of the new King and Queen Consort, Levin said the couple “burst into tears” on their wedding day amid stress over the public reaction to their union.

The royal author said: “I can’t believe what she’s been through, I don’t think many women could have gone through what she went through.

“From a very happy home, loads of friends, no necessary aims because she had lots of money and then to be vilified, called the most hideous woman.

More From Entertainment:

'Remaining respect' from British people towards Harry to disappear if he publishes his book: expert

'Remaining respect' from British people towards Harry to disappear if he publishes his book: expert

Friends say Prince Harry left devastated after UK visit

Friends say Prince Harry left devastated after UK visit

Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus 'Causeway'

Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus 'Causeway'
Prince Harry and Meghan plan for 'a year of reconciliation' with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan plan for 'a year of reconciliation' with royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to thaw ice with King Charles and Prince William

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to thaw ice with King Charles and Prince William
Royal author reveals what Camilla thinks about Prince Harry and Meghan

Royal author reveals what Camilla thinks about Prince Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry will most likely never become King

Prince Harry will most likely never become King
Beyoncé dismisses Right Said Fred accusations, calling it ‘erroneous’ and ‘disparaging’

Beyoncé dismisses Right Said Fred accusations, calling it ‘erroneous’ and ‘disparaging’
Vanessa Hudgens to learn the art of witchcraft in upcoming documentary

Vanessa Hudgens to learn the art of witchcraft in upcoming documentary
Mindy Kaling breaks silence amid backlash for ‘reimagining’ Velma as South Asian in new series

Mindy Kaling breaks silence amid backlash for ‘reimagining’ Velma as South Asian in new series
Piers Morgan labels Meghan Markle ‘malevolent’: Here’s why

Piers Morgan labels Meghan Markle ‘malevolent’: Here’s why
'The Rings of Power' makes Amazon analyst 'fell asleep'

'The Rings of Power' makes Amazon analyst 'fell asleep'" Report