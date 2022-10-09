Nine killed as roof collapses in Chilas

Representational image — AFP/File

Roof collapses in Bunar Das area of Chilas.

Family includes mother, four sons and four daughters.

President, PM extend condolences following incident.

CHILAS: Nine people, including a mother and her eight children, lost their lives after the roof of their shabby house collapsed.

According to the police, the roof of the house collapsed in the Bunar Das area of Chilas in Gilgit Baltistan which led to the death of nine people of a family.

The police said that the family members included a mother, four sons and four daughters. They added that the dead bodies have been retrieved from the debris.

Following the incident, President Dr Arif Alvi offered his condolences to the family.

President Alvi also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended his condolences to the family of the bereaved, while expressing sadness over the incident.

"We share the grief with the family. May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannah al Firdous and grant patience to the family," he added.