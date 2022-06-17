 
pakistan
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Five killed in wall collapse as heavy rain lashes Lahore

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

People collecting their belongings after a wall of their house collapsed due to rain in the Bara area. Photo — INP
People collecting their belongings after a wall of their house collapsed due to rain in the Bara area. Photo — INP

  • Heavy rainfall witnessed after gusty wind in many areas of Lahore.
  • The tempest also disrupted the complete power system.
  • PMD says new pre-monsoon system is likely to enter northeastern Baluchistan.

At least five people lost their lives in a wall collapse incident as strong winds and heavy rain wreaked havoc in Lahore, Geo News reported.

The incident occurred late Thursday night on Lahore’s Ferozpur Road, where the wall of a house collapsed due to strong winds blowing at a speed of at least 124 km/h.

One person was also injured and shifted to the hospital.

The tempest also disrupted the power system, tripping over 100 feeders installed in circles of Lahore, Okara, and Sheikhupura.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was witnessed after gusty winds in many areas of Lahore, including Garhi Shaho, Davis Road, Canal Road and the airport area.

Heavy rain also battered Shiekhpura, while drizzling was recorded in Chunian and Nankana Sahib.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), a new system of pre-monsoon is likely to enter northeastern Balochistan.

