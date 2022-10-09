 
world
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Muslims not getting due share in India: Congress leader

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Congress Party leader Sharad Parwar speaking at an event. — NDTV
Congress Party leader Sharad Parwar speaking at an event. — NDTV

Muslim community members feel they do not get their due share even though they make up a large part of India's population, said Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar was quoted by NDTV.

At an event organised by the Vidarbha Muslim Intellectuals Forum “Issues Before Indian Muslims”, Pawar noted that Muslims feeling this way was a reality, adding that “deliberations have to be held on how they can get their due share”.

The speaker before Pawar had mentioned the need for Urdu language in government recruitment examinations to which he responded, emphasising the significance of a “main language” in states.

Pawar praised the language saying, "we should consider Urdu schools and education, but along with Urdu, we have to consider the main language of a state.”

The Congres leader admitted that unemployment was an issue across all communities in India. However, minorities needed more attention in the matter and acknowledged that their complaints were genuine.

Praising the Muslim community, Pawar said that Muslims could contribute to many fields through Urdu. 

"They had quality and capacity," he said, but need "support and equal opportunity".

More From World:

WATCH: Colleagues throw Nobel Prize winner in pond

WATCH: Colleagues throw Nobel Prize winner in pond
WATCH: Moment when Iran hacktivist group interrupted state-run TV

WATCH: Moment when Iran hacktivist group interrupted state-run TV
Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem

Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem
Dozens of Mexico students mysteriously poisoned

Dozens of Mexico students mysteriously poisoned
Heavy rains ease in Australia's New South Wales, flood warnings remain

Heavy rains ease in Australia's New South Wales, flood warnings remain
Women students tell Iran's president to 'get lost' as unrest rages

Women students tell Iran's president to 'get lost' as unrest rages
Divers to check damage to blast-hit Crimea bridge key to Russia's war

Divers to check damage to blast-hit Crimea bridge key to Russia's war
North Korea fires more missiles, seventh launch in two weeks

North Korea fires more missiles, seventh launch in two weeks
'Not afraid anymore': more violence as Iran protests enter fourth week

'Not afraid anymore': more violence as Iran protests enter fourth week
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon hits September record as fires spike

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon hits September record as fires spike
WATCH: 'Sponge cake' leaves internet disgusted

WATCH: 'Sponge cake' leaves internet disgusted
Many shocked as male students hurl obscene abuses at women in Spain

Many shocked as male students hurl obscene abuses at women in Spain