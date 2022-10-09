 
sports
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
SDSports desk

Matthew Wade sparks controversy after blocking Mark Wood from taking catch

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Australias Matthew Wade (left) stops Englands Mark Wood from taking a catch in Perth, on October 9, 2022. — Twitter/FarziCricketer
Australia's Matthew Wade sparked a controversy Sunday when he apparently blocked England's Mark Wood from taking a catch in the first of three warm-up games in Perth before the T20 World Cup starts later this month.

Wade — in the 17th over of Australia's chase of 209 — top-edged a pull-off Wood onto his helmet and the ball ballooned straight up in the air.

Then, Wood ran towards the striker's end to try and take a return catch. However, Wade extended his arm while turning back towards the crease, restricting the bowler from taking a catch.

England captain Jos Buttler raised his arms in doubt, but the visitors did not appeal and the Australian batter got a breather.

Wade's action sparked controversy and several Twitterati claimed that it was against the "spirit" of the game.

However, despite the catch being dropped, England won the match by eight runs.

