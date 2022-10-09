Matthew Wade sparks controversy after blocking Mark Wood from taking catch

Australia's Matthew Wade (left) stops England's Mark Wood from taking a catch in Perth, on October 9, 2022. — Twitter/FarziCricketer

Australia's Matthew Wade sparked a controversy Sunday when he apparently blocked England's Mark Wood from taking a catch in the first of three warm-up games in Perth before the T20 World Cup starts later this month.

Wade — in the 17th over of Australia's chase of 209 — top-edged a pull-off Wood onto his helmet and the ball ballooned straight up in the air.

Then, Wood ran towards the striker's end to try and take a return catch. However, Wade extended his arm while turning back towards the crease, restricting the bowler from taking a catch.

England captain Jos Buttler raised his arms in doubt, but the visitors did not appeal and the Australian batter got a breather.

Wade's action sparked controversy and several Twitterati claimed that it was against the "spirit" of the game.

However, despite the catch being dropped, England won the match by eight runs.