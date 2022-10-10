 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after alleged anti-Semitic posts

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Kanye Wests Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after alleged anti-Semitic posts

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted over the weekend, with the social media platforms saying they removed the rapper’s posts after online users condemned them as anti-Semitic.

He was first locked out of his Instagram by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Friday after which he took to Twitter, where he tweeted on Saturday for the first time in two years.

West’s first post on Twitter since 2020 was a blurry photo of the rapper and Meta Platforms founder Mark Zuckerberg singing karaoke. The tweet said: “Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram.”

West then tweeted: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” That post, in which he said he wasn’t anti-Semitic, has been removed by Twitter due to a violation of its policies. His account was also locked, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The step by Twitter Inc to lock the rapper’s account was noteworthy because billionaire Elon Musk, who has said he would buy Twitter and calls himself a free speech absolutist, had welcomed West’s return to the platform and replied to a post by the rapper tweeting: “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

West has also previously made erratic online posts. Earlier this year, he was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he directed racial slurs at comedian Trevor Noah.

Before he took to Twitter early on Saturday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, had his Instagram account suspended after a since-removed post in which he invoked anti-Semitic tropes, accusing a musician of being controlled by “the Jewish people.”

The company said on Saturday temporary restrictions on posting, commenting and messaging were imposed on West’s Instagram account..Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Actor Idris Elba's remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan's son resurface online

Actor Idris Elba's remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan's son resurface online

'Smile' beats 'Lyle' to top N.American box office

'Smile' beats 'Lyle' to top N.American box office
King Charles III narrowly escaped death during key event, documentary reveals

King Charles III narrowly escaped death during key event, documentary reveals
Helen Skelton ‘feels betrayed’ by the possibility of friends knowing Richie Myler's new romance

Helen Skelton ‘feels betrayed’ by the possibility of friends knowing Richie Myler's new romance
Prince William once teased Harry by disguising as Duke's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Prince William once teased Harry by disguising as Duke's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy
Jennifer Garner’s PDA-filled picture with boyfriend John Miller goes viral

Jennifer Garner’s PDA-filled picture with boyfriend John Miller goes viral
Kanye West eyes 2024 presidential race amid 2020 loss

Kanye West eyes 2024 presidential race amid 2020 loss
Sofia Vergara once again proves she is a true queen in dramatic print suit

Sofia Vergara once again proves she is a true queen in dramatic print suit

Royal family shares touching update on the Queen’s steadfast friend Emma

Royal family shares touching update on the Queen’s steadfast friend Emma
Billie Eilish shows off quirky sense of style during Environmental Media Association Awards

Billie Eilish shows off quirky sense of style during Environmental Media Association Awards
King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla look gorgeous as they attend Scottish church service

King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla look gorgeous as they attend Scottish church service
King Charles and Prince William's attitude made Harry feel unwelcome in UK

King Charles and Prince William's attitude made Harry feel unwelcome in UK