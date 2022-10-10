 
Actor Idris Elba's remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan's son resurface online

An old clip of British actor Idris Elba talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son have resurfaced online.

In the video, the actor is asked whether he has met baby Archie. "No. no, no, no-one has," the actor answered.

Royal author Angela Levin, who recently released a book on Queen Consort Camilla, retweeted the clip with caption, "That's very odd."

Hundreds of social media users started asking when the actor made the remarks.

Idris Elba originally made the remarks three years ago, just a few months after the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was born.

