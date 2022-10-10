Meghan Markle ‘calling all the shots’ with Prince Harry

File Footage

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle is still calling all the shots’ within the Firm.



This shocking insight has been brought to light by journalist, author and TV presenter, Jane Moore.

She made the admission in a new piece for The Sun, and was quoted saying, “Given the backdrop of recent weeks and what’s to come, it could also be construed as a message to Harry’s family.”

It reportedly shows that “not only do the Sussexes stand strong as an insular unit, but Meghan’s still the one calling the shots.”

“And that, given her fractured relationship with her own father and half-siblings, she might persuade Harry that he, too, doesn’t need anyone in his life except her and the kids.”