Tuesday Oct 11 2022
I was targeted by PTI despite being a supporter, says Hareem Shah

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Social media star Hareem Shah. — Instagram
  • SHC disposes of TikToker Hareem Shah's plea seeking security.
  • Directs authorities to consider provision of security to Hareem if needed.
  • Hareem says she was booked in case was registered on Shehzad Akbar's behest.

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah was "targeted by PTI" despite being a supporter of the party, she claimed on Tuesday while speaking to journalists outside Sindh High Court (SHC).

The social media sensation on Monday approached the SHC to seek security, citing alleged threats she has been receiving on her social media accounts.

"Some people including Shahzad Akbar in PTI are against me despite me being a PTI supporter," Hareem said.

She claimed that she has never committed money laundering but she was booked in a case on Akbar's behest "only because of a video".

She further stated that she has no differences with former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed and matters between the two have been resolved.

"I have never supported PML-N [...] have always been against it," she added.

SHC disposes off Hareem's plea

During the hearing today, Hareem's lawyer informed the court that the TikToker is being continuously "harassed".

"Hareem Shah was stopped on her way to appear before Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) [for money laundering probe] and threatened," the lawyer said.

At this, the court ordered Sindh chief secretary and inspector general of police to examine Hareem's plea.

"Consider providing security to Hareem Shah if needed," the court directed the officials while disposing off the plea. 

