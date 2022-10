Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah (L) with her husband Bilal Shah. — Instagram

KARACHI: Famous TikToker Hareem Shah on Monday approached the Sindh High Court seeking security for her protection.

The TikToker reached the high court accompanied by her husband Bilal Shah.

Hareem's lawyer said that she has been receiving threats on her social media accounts.

The petitioner has also named the inspector general (IG) of Sindh, Home Department and others as respondents to the case.

A single-member bench of Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar will hear the plea.