Thursday Oct 06 2022
Hareem Shah breaks silence regarding money laundering case

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Hareem Shah, in an exclusive, discloses details regarding the money laundering case.

Shah has been in the public eye due to her numerous controversies before. This time she has been accused of transferring money illegally. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has subpoenaed her.

While having a chat with Geo news, Hareem has disregarded the accusations. Earlier, she posted a video that contained British pounds in front of her. She claimed that it was a prank pulled out by her.

The money laundering case has been made by Shehzad Akbar. Hareem says that she is not afraid of this case and she will face it bravely just like the other controversies.

Hareem Shah was in an exclusive conversation with Geo News when she made this revelation. She is hopeful that case will resolve soon and justice will be served.     

Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship with mother Soni Razdan

Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' to cross INR 50 crore mark soon

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' collects INR 425 croe globally within 25 days

Saif Ali Khan says he doesn't charge too much for films

Sidharth Malhotra talks about his film 'Thank God' clashing with 'Ram Setu'

Madhuri Dixit buys a Luxury home in Mumbai worth INR 48 crore

Katrina Kaif on her personality: 'I am true to who I am and I do what I feel is right'

Nora Fatehi to represent India at the FIFA World Cup 2022

Alia Bhatt's baby shower: Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karishma spotted at the event

Thousands attend sensational ‘Pasoori’ concert in London

Ayan Mukerjee reveals future plans for Astraverse

Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone 'my queen'

