Hareem Shah breaks silence regarding money laundering case

Hareem Shah, in an exclusive, discloses details regarding the money laundering case.

Shah has been in the public eye due to her numerous controversies before. This time she has been accused of transferring money illegally. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has subpoenaed her.

While having a chat with Geo news, Hareem has disregarded the accusations. Earlier, she posted a video that contained British pounds in front of her. She claimed that it was a prank pulled out by her.

The money laundering case has been made by Shehzad Akbar. Hareem says that she is not afraid of this case and she will face it bravely just like the other controversies.

She is hopeful that case will resolve soon and justice will be served.