 
sports
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
AFP

Messi to headline Maradona 'match for peace' homage

By
AFP

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Argentinas forward Lionel Messi gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg. — AFP
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg. — AFP

  • Ex-Brazilian star Ronaldinho, and others confirm their presence in match.
  • Match to take place on November 14 at Olympic Stadium in Rome. 
  • Ex-World Cup winner Maradona died aged 60 of heart failure in November 2020.

ROME: Lionel Messi will headline a star-studded lineup for a 'match for peace' in tribute to fellow Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona on November 14 in Rome, organisers announced on Monday.

In addition to Messi, former Brazilian star Ronaldinho, Italian World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon and Roma's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho confirmed their presence in a video published by the WEPLAYFORPEACE platform for the third edition of the "match for peace" organised by a Foundation created by Pope Francis.

The video was uploaded on October 10, to signify 10/10, in tribute to the number 10 jersey worn by Maradona during his career. His nickname was 'el ultimo Diez' (the last 10).

Former World Cup winner Maradona died aged 60 of heart failure in November 2020.

The match will take place on November 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, less than a week before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

