Tuesday Oct 11 2022
WATCH: Futuristic flying car completes 90-minute test in Dubai

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Flying car X2 takes off in Dubai. Photo: Twitter/ @DxbChamberIntl
Dubai witnessed a futuristic moment when it carried out its first public flight test of a flying car. 

The car, eVTOL flying car X2, is a two-seater vehicle. It vertically took off on Tuesday and completed its 90-minute test flight at Skydive Dubai.

The historic occasion was attended by top government officials from China and the United Arab Emirates. 

The two-seater flying car is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities. 

The flying car emits zero carbon dioxide and its maximum flight speed is 130 kilometres per hour.

The company said that they will start commercial production of the flying car within three years.

