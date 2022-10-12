 
Kanye West spots with Kim Kardashian amid mental health episodes

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian end up under one roof for the North Basketball game amid the rapper's mental health issues.

According to PageSix, the Donda rapper shared the daughter's game glimpses on his YouTube channel.

The Grammy winner was seen supporting North from the sidelines, wearing a hoodie, a baseball cap, and jeans.

However, at one point in the video, the former couple started to walk out of the gymnasium together. Still, Kardashian took the other way, and West left without her.

Though the video was titled 'Last Week,' a source told Page Six that the footage is from several weeks ago.

Further, in the clip, the Stronger rapper was seen planning Donda Academy and showing an explicit video to Adidas executives in a meeting.

Previously, Ye locked horns with the company after the rapper accused the German-based company of making Yeezy design decisions without his approval.

Due to the West scandals, the company's working relationship with the rapper is 'under review.'


