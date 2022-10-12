 
sports
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
SDSports desk

Wasim Akram's suggestion for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Pakistans former skipper and legendary cricketer Wasim Akram. — AFP/File
Pakistan's former skipper and legendary cricketer Wasim Akram. — AFP/File

Former fast bowler Wasim Akram has said that Babar Azam-led Pakistan have a chance of winning the upcoming T20 World Cup if they control their fragile middle order.

Pakistan's middle order has recently been under fire after the team failed to perform in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 and the recently concluded home series against England.

The middle-order vows continued in the ongoing tri-nation series in New Zealand, however, Pakistan have reached the finals of the series.

In an interaction with media on the sidelines of an event in Dubai, Wasim said: "India have a good batting line-up. But they still haven't named Bumrah's replacement. Pakistan, their middle-order is struggling."

"If the middle-order clicks, Pakistan have a very good bowling attack and one of the best opening pairs. So if they can control the middle-order, they have a chance."

"For the semifinals, what I would like to see is Australia, India and Pakistan. But South Africa could be a dark horse," he added.

Pakistan will take on their arch-rivals India in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Shaheen to not face 'problems' on return, says ex-cricketer

T20 World Cup: Shaheen to not face 'problems' on return, says ex-cricketer
England bet on Livingstone, drop Lees for tour of Pakistan

England bet on Livingstone, drop Lees for tour of Pakistan
Brett Lee unhappy with India's T20 World Cup squad

Brett Lee unhappy with India's T20 World Cup squad
Shaheen to be at his best against India in T20 World Cup: Babar

Shaheen to be at his best against India in T20 World Cup: Babar
Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater admitted in rehab facility

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater admitted in rehab facility
Pakistan to face New Zealand in T20 tri-series final

Pakistan to face New Zealand in T20 tri-series final
Emirates-based player gets 14-year ban for attempted match-fixing

Emirates-based player gets 14-year ban for attempted match-fixing
Tri-series: Pakistan to rest today

Tri-series: Pakistan to rest today
Afridi calls himself half-father-in-law of Shaheen

Afridi calls himself half-father-in-law of Shaheen
Pakistan coach refuses to change Babar, Rizwan opening pair, says it's 'risky'

Pakistan coach refuses to change Babar, Rizwan opening pair, says it's 'risky'
Flight bookings to Qatar boom for World Cup, especially from Dubai

Flight bookings to Qatar boom for World Cup, especially from Dubai
T20 World Cup: When will Shaheen Afridi join national squad?

T20 World Cup: When will Shaheen Afridi join national squad?