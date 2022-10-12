Wasim Akram's suggestion for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan's former skipper and legendary cricketer Wasim Akram. — AFP/File

Former fast bowler Wasim Akram has said that Babar Azam-led Pakistan have a chance of winning the upcoming T20 World Cup if they control their fragile middle order.

Pakistan's middle order has recently been under fire after the team failed to perform in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 and the recently concluded home series against England.

The middle-order vows continued in the ongoing tri-nation series in New Zealand, however, Pakistan have reached the finals of the series.

In an interaction with media on the sidelines of an event in Dubai, Wasim said: "India have a good batting line-up. But they still haven't named Bumrah's replacement. Pakistan, their middle-order is struggling."

"If the middle-order clicks, Pakistan have a very good bowling attack and one of the best opening pairs. So if they can control the middle-order, they have a chance."

"For the semifinals, what I would like to see is Australia, India and Pakistan. But South Africa could be a dark horse," he added.

Pakistan will take on their arch-rivals India in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.