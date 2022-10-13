BLACKPINK takes over US Billboard chart with album 'Born Pink'

BLACKPINK takes over the US Billboard chart with record-smashing achievement with their most awaited album, titled Born Pink.

On October 12, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK’s album Born Pink successfully maintained its position at Number 24 on in the top 200 US albums chart for the third consecutive week.

Born Pink was debuting at Number 1 last month at the same chart and becomes the most popular album in the United States.

BLACKPINK’s latest title track Shut Down held steady at No. 88 for the consecutive third week as well.

BLACKPINK also continued to perform well on numerous other Billboard charts this week. Born Pink came in at No. 11 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, No. 12 on the Top Album Sales chart, and No. 23 on the Tastemaker Albums chart.

Born Pink is the second studio album of the girl band that was released on September 16, 2022, under YG Entertainment.