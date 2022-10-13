 
sports
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: Babar Azam's witty response to Aftab Iqbal's criticism

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has recently been in line the of fire after his captaincy skills were called into question as the national squad — which is also under criticism — has not been able to deliver.

However, the skipper's fans believe that Babar — who is among the top-ranked batters in the world — is still delivering to the best of his capabilities.

Babar keeps a similar approach and seems like he doesn't pay heed to what others have to say about him.

Speaking at the press conference after Pakistan's victory over Bangladesh by seven wickets on Thursday, Babar was asked how he deals with the criticism of his captaincy in reference to the critical comments by a senior journalist in a TV show.

"By the way, I don't know who you are talking about. I don't even know him," the Pakistan captain told the reporter smilingly.

He added that "such things happen" whether we lose or win.

"We remain ready for such things after a bad performance and it does not bother us," maintained Babar.

Amid criticism, Babar said, they try to maintain unity among players.

"We just try to maintain the unity within our team and give players confidence. In every match, we try to give our 100% and win it. Sometimes you aren't up to the mark, and for that, we sit and discuss," he shared.

In a viral video on social media, veteran journalist Aftab Iqbal alleged Babar of having ego issues as captain.

"Babar is no more a star. Not for me. Not because he dropped catches but because of his ego issues with players," he said.

More From Sports:

Pakistani bowlers conceded more runs against Bangladeh than expected: Rizwan

Pakistani bowlers conceded more runs against Bangladeh than expected: Rizwan
Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan go down fighting against Sri Lanka in semi final

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan go down fighting against Sri Lanka in semi final
Tri-series: Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series

Tri-series: Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series
Don’t listen to anyone, Afridi advises Rizwan

Don’t listen to anyone, Afridi advises Rizwan
Wasim Akram's suggestion for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup

Wasim Akram's suggestion for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Shaheen to not face 'problems' on return, says ex-cricketer

T20 World Cup: Shaheen to not face 'problems' on return, says ex-cricketer
England bet on Livingstone, drop Lees for tour of Pakistan

England bet on Livingstone, drop Lees for tour of Pakistan
Brett Lee unhappy with India's T20 World Cup squad

Brett Lee unhappy with India's T20 World Cup squad
Shaheen to be at his best against India in T20 World Cup: Babar

Shaheen to be at his best against India in T20 World Cup: Babar
Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater admitted in rehab facility

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater admitted in rehab facility
Pakistan to face New Zealand in T20 tri-series final

Pakistan to face New Zealand in T20 tri-series final
Emirates-based player gets 14-year ban for attempted match-fixing

Emirates-based player gets 14-year ban for attempted match-fixing