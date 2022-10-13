WATCH: Babar Azam's witty response to Aftab Iqbal's criticism

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has recently been in line the of fire after his captaincy skills were called into question as the national squad — which is also under criticism — has not been able to deliver.



However, the skipper's fans believe that Babar — who is among the top-ranked batters in the world — is still delivering to the best of his capabilities.

Babar keeps a similar approach and seems like he doesn't pay heed to what others have to say about him.

Speaking at the press conference after Pakistan's victory over Bangladesh by seven wickets on Thursday, Babar was asked how he deals with the criticism of his captaincy in reference to the critical comments by a senior journalist in a TV show.

"By the way, I don't know who you are talking about. I don't even know him," the Pakistan captain told the reporter smilingly.

He added that "such things happen" whether we lose or win.

"We remain ready for such things after a bad performance and it does not bother us," maintained Babar.

Amid criticism, Babar said, they try to maintain unity among players.

"We just try to maintain the unity within our team and give players confidence. In every match, we try to give our 100% and win it. Sometimes you aren't up to the mark, and for that, we sit and discuss," he shared.

In a viral video on social media, veteran journalist Aftab Iqbal alleged Babar of having ego issues as captain.

"Babar is no more a star. Not for me. Not because he dropped catches but because of his ego issues with players," he said.